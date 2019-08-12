Somerset Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

CLX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.20. The company had a trading volume of 332,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $139.26 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,776. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

