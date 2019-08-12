Somerset Trust Co Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.00. 439,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,817. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

