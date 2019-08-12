Somerset Trust Co Has $966,000 Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Icon were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Icon by 8.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Icon by 44.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.43. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

