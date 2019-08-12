Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 618,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.16.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,046. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,784. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

