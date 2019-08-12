Somerset Trust Co Sells 622 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

