Somerset Trust Co Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,967. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.