Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BID. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

BID stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sothebys by 34.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 339.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

