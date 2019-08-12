SpaceChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,648.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $78,648.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

