SparksPay (SPK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $72.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $70,209.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

