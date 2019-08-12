SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $142.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

