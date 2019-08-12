Speedcast International (ASX:SDA) Shares Down 0.8%

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.73 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.24), 1,364,211 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $420.75 million and a PE ratio of 219.38.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,000.00 ($102,127.66). Also, insider Pierre-Jean Beylier 430,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd.

Speedcast International Company Profile (ASX:SDA)

Speedcast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides remote communications and IT services. The company offers managed satellite, cellular, and fiber network services; and designs, deploys, operates, and maintains telecommunications networks. It also provides value-added services, including user applications, network optimization, and network monitoring and management.

