Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $50.00. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 129,841 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.