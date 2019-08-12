Spheria Emerging Companies (ASX:SEC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.83 ($1.30) and last traded at A$1.81 ($1.28), 37,026 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 million and a P/E ratio of -34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.81.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

