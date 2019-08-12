Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.96

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 147708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 728,431 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 584,275 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,285 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.