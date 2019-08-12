Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.32 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 352,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 79,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,519.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

