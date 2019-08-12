Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Up 87.0% in July

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Raymond James downgraded Sprague Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRLP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $662.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.49%.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

