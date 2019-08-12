Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF remained flat at $$14.38 during midday trading on Monday. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,277. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

