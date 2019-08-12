Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.33

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 13621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

