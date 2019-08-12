Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.61. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 727 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $102,820.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,851,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $772,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 368,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 141,343 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 20.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,043 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 36.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

