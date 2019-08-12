Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

