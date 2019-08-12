Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.27. Starcom shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,496,069 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

In other news, insider Michael Rosenberg purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,498.76).

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

