State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $2.01 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSI Group LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,047,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.28. 24,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

