State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $2.25 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $39,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.19. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,840,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $8,314,486. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

