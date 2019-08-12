State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,317. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

