State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 2,500 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $40,599,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,926,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 67,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,768,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,852,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $7,082,046.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,838 shares in the company, valued at $43,979,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,273 shares of company stock worth $32,390,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.07. 68,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.70. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $218.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.46.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

