State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 2,900 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $386,628.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,787.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $1,505,578 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.39. 55,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

