State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 3,100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

