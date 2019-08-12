Stephens Analysts Give Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) a $16.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. 2,003,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,637. Sientra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 147.11% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 20,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,060.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,700,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sientra by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sientra by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

