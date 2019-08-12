Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,760,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,139 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,961,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,744,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,000,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,918,000 after purchasing an additional 672,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64,371.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after buying an additional 572,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $202,106.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,998 shares of company stock worth $5,575,493 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

HIG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. 8,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,840. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

