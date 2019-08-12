Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 69.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,545 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after buying an additional 208,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,166. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.12. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $917,819.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,644,092.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,645.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

