Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 9.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.69.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,798. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

