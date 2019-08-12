Strategic Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.41. 85,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

