Strs Ohio Has $2.14 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,159,053 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,765. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

