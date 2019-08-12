Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 53.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,241 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 528,212 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 637.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 570,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 493,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 31.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 483,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.07.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 584,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

