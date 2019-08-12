Strs Ohio Sells 4,026 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of OPI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,580. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $68.84.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

