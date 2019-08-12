Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,586 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $48,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,234,000 after purchasing an additional 378,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.69. 14,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

