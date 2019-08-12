Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Textron worth $49,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,292,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,111,000 after buying an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,791,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,565,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,995,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,357,000 after buying an additional 131,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,467,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,025,000 after buying an additional 62,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,900. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

