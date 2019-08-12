Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.91 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Teleflex worth $55,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.67.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total transaction of $231,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,949 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,422 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.