Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $51,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

