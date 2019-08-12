Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,030 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $52,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 46.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,023.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 140,241 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.84, for a total transaction of $35,458,534.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,304 shares of company stock worth $51,325,365. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.44 on Monday, reaching $225.29. The company had a trading volume of 175,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.19. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

