Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 69,409 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of CF Industries worth $46,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 865,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CF Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CF Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 233,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CF Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 621,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,765 shares of company stock worth $6,333,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rowe increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. 30,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

