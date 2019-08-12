Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.18.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.