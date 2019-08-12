Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) PT Set at $9.00 by B. Riley

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has been assigned a $9.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 207.17% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 436,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

