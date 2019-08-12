Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.47

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and traded as high as $39.90. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 612,706 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

