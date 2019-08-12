Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Trading Down 0.9%

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26, 1,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 63.12% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $35,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

