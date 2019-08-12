SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.79, but opened at $69.99. SYSCO shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 4,332,060 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

About SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

