Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,664. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

