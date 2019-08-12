Systematic Financial Management LP Has $877,000 Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $199,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $109,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $577,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

