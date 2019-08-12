Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $846,000 Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.19% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 65,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $73,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $431,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.13. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.