Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,543 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,680,000 after buying an additional 1,632,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 418.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 938,304 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $9,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 413.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $39.41. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,021. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

